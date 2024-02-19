Sparkling Wine Market To Pop: Global Industry To Reach $51.7 Billion By 2027 With A CAGR Of 7.3%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Sparkling Wine Market by Type, Product, Price Point, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.”

The global sparkling wines market size was valued at $33.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $51.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $17.8 billion from 2019 to 2027.

Sparkling wine is a fermented carbonated beverage made with grapes and other fruits. The fermentation process results in the production of alcohol and CO2. During the fermentation process, the gas is not allowed to escape, and thus forms tiny bubbles. This carbonation of wine takes place either in bottles or large tanks. Carbonation can also result from CO2 injected into a few varieties of wines.

Sparkling wine is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks preferred by consumers due to its aroma, taste, quality, and reasonable pricing. Furthermore, global developments, triggered by megatrends, such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rapidly aging population, indirectly create demand for sparkling wine, which, in turn, supports the growth of the number of wineries.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Alcohol Industry

The alcohol industry is differentially affected at each stage of its value chain due to the pandemic, impacting workforce, raw material supply, trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, and uncertain consumer demand. Severe impacts are observed in production, distribution, and inventory levels across the sparkling wines industry spectrum. Global concerns about the pandemic have negatively influenced the sparkling wines industry, leading to increased prices in 2020 to overcome economic instability.

Market Trends and Drivers

Urbanization and increased demand for luxury goods, especially in developing economies, provide opportunities for sparkling wine manufacturers.

International events such as film festivals, art exhibitions, and award shows increase the demand for sparkling wines at social gatherings.

Major players are investing in R&D to enhance wine quality, but stringent government policies on advertisements and distribution hinder market growth.

Consumption of sparkling wines is booming globally, accounting for 10% of total wine sales, with Germany leading in consumption.

Digital Marketing and Internet Penetration

Increase in netizens and internet penetration contribute to the rise of online marketing strategies for sparkling wines.

Social media marketing plays a critical role in attracting growth opportunities for the sparkling wines market.

Regional Insights

Sparkling wine has higher penetration in North America and Europe, while low availability is observed in parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Europe was the prominent market in 2019, with Italy, Spain, and France holding half of the global wine production.

Market Segmentation

Type: Red, Rose, White. Red wine is the most consumed, holding a major market share.

Product: Cava, Champagne, Cremant, Prosecco, and others. Prosecco is expected to grow significantly due to increased disposable income.

Sales Channel: Supermarket/hypermarket dominates, accounting for 52.8% of the market share.

Region: Europe dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to provide profitable opportunities.

Key Players

Profiles of key players in the sparkling wines market include :

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Bronco Wine Company

Casella Family Brands

Caviro Extra S.P.A

Constellation Brands

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Pernod Ricard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Vina Concha Y Toro SA.

Key Findings

. The red wine segment holds the highest market share.

. Prosecco segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

. The luxury segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

. Supermarket/hypermarket segment holds the highest market share.

. Europe was the most prominent region in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics in the global sparkling wines market from 2021 to 2027, identifying prevailing opportunities.

