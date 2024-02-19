(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Audelacare launches the One-Push Walking Stick-a mobility aid designed for comfort and safety in the elderly during movement SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2024 - Audelacare, a leading innovator in Singapore's industry of eldercare products, launches the One-Push Walking Stick-a mobility tool designed to ensure ease, comfort, and safety in the elderly during movement.





Audelacare Unveils Next-Gen One-Push Walking Stick for Effortless Mobility in the Elderly

The Features of the One-Push Walking Stick

Designed in Singapore and crafted in Taiwan, the One-Push Walking Stick is a mobility aid with a hiking length of 92 cm by 125.5 cm, and a walking length of 85 cm by 118 cm. It boasts a straightforward design and an adjustable height that makes it suitable for people of varying stature. This flexibility allows users to effortlessly adjust the walking stick to their needs and comfort with a simple pull of the handle, a great feature that promotes independence and convenience for the elderly.



For easy handling and storage, this One-Push Walking Stick also boasts a lightweight but robust design. For those who are concerned about its durability, the walking stick is constructed of anodised aluminium, which is a corrosion-resistant material capable of supporting up to 113 kg at once. It not only provides exceptional strength, but is also three times lighter than regular aluminium.



Additionally, ergonomics were factored into the design of the One-Push Walking Stick. It is made with Thermoplastic Rubber-a material that possesses the characteristics of both rubber and plastic-to ensure a comfortable, anti-slip, and secure grip ideal for long walks and hikes.



A Lifestyle Companion for Active Ageing

More than just a mobility aid; the One-Push Walking Stick serves as an accompanying tool that helps the elderly go about their daily lives with ease. Its composition of high-quality recyclable materials offers stability and support, while its user-friendly features seek to enhance the overall walking experience and contribute to a more active ageing lifestyle. Seniors can continue to engage in more physical movement easily, maintaining optimal cardiovascular health and simultaneously stimulating their muscles to strengthen them.



Benefits of the One-Push Walking Stick





Improved independence and confidence in daily activities



Enhanced safety through advanced safety features



Ease of mobility, reducing strain on joints and muscles

Stylish design that challenges the stigma associated with walking aids



The One-Push Walking Stick is available for purchase online at a discounted price of $35.90. If you'd like to find out more about the walking stick, please visit



--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/resize-instagram-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">#Audelacare #SeniorMobility #ActiveAgeing #OnePushWalkingStick #ElderlyHealth #InnovationInEldercare #MobilityAid #IndependentLiving #SafetyFirst #StylishMobilityThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.