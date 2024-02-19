Egypt Opposes Any Measures To Displace Palestinians From Gaza: Shoukry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed on Monday that Egypt opposes the Israeli military operation in Rafah and any proposals or actions that would result in the displacement of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip.

He made this statement during his meeting with a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by House Member Adam Smith, the Democratic Leader of the Armed Services Committee, who is visiting Egypt as part of a regional tour.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Minister Shoukry emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to enhance various aspects of political, economic, trade, and military relations.

The talks also addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt's opposition to the Israeli military operation in Rafah and any proposals or actions that aim to displace Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister stressed that Egypt sees no alternative to an immediate ceasefire and taking concrete steps to initiate a serious and genuine peace process that leads to the creation of an independent Palestinian state within a specific and short timeframe.

He also highlighted the importance of the role played by UNRWA in delivering and distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza, noting the risks of the prolonged crisis in escalating the conflict and instability in the region.

The meeting featured a detailed dialogue on the various aspects of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, security, political, and humanitarian, during which Minister Shoukry was eager to answer the questions of the US House of Representatives members about Egypt's evaluation of the possible solutions to the current crisis and ending the war.

In this regard, Shoukry outlined the efforts made by Egypt to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and remove the barriers imposed by Israel, as well as the Egyptian mediation efforts to reach an agreement that enables the implementation of a humanitarian truce that saves the lives of the Palestinians and allows efforts to concentrate on the chances to reach a complete and permanent ceasefire.