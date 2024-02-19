KFC Celebrates Black History Month: Spotlight On Arista Bowman's Tribute To The Heartbeat Of Black Culture

(MENAFN- 3BL) KFC

In celebration of Black History Month, we're shining a light on the perspectives and lived experiences of Black and African American employees across our teams at KFC. Arista Bowman is Head of Talent Attraction for KFC US and shares what Black culture means to her...

“Black culture is a never-ending groove that keeps the world dancing at a rhythmic pace. It's the grace in our steps, the poetry in our words and the beat to our soul. It's the resilience that turns struggles and tears into triumphs and the laughter that echoes through generations. Black culture is a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of heritage, creativity and endless possibilities. It's the beat that keeps our hearts connected and our spirits soaring. So, when someone asks what Black culture means to me, I say it's the heartbeat of humanity, pumping joy, resilience and unapologetic excellence into the world!”