Albertsons Companies Teams Up With Arizona Nonprofits To Fight Hunger

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies associates recently teamed up with 6 hunger-fighting nonprofits in Arizona for a business hackathon. Our nonprofit partners brought their challenges, and our teams used their technical skills to brainstorm solutions. The result? 25 engaged associates and 6 happy nonprofits with new energy and ideas on how to proceed!
One associate shared:“I am a data person. I didn't know what I could add, but I found that I had so many ideas being able to look at the problem from a new angle. I felt like I really helped and also got to meet some great fellow associates in person.”
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
