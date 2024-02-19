PM Modi In Jammu Live Updates: PM To Launch Development Projects Worth ₹32,000 Cr In Jammu Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "PM Modi in Jammu Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday to launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over ₹32,000 crore. He will also distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new Jammu and Kashmir government recruits. During his visit, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over a 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2000 passengers during peak hours. The new terminal building will be environmentally friendly and will be built to showcase the region's local culture.
Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation various rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 Km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 Km). Prime Minister will also flag off the first Electric Train in the valley and also train service between Sangaldan station & Baramulla station out live updates on PM Modi's visit to Jammu here,
