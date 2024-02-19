Speed Limit On Yamuna And Noida-Greater Noida Expressways Raised Back To 100 Km/Hr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The speed limit for light vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been increased to 100 km/hour from February 16, as per a Hindustan Times report. This adjustment comes after the speed limit was temporarily reduced to 75km/hr on December 15 last year due to road accidents caused by fog the year, the speed limit for light vehicles on both expressways is 100 km/hr, while heavy vehicles maintain a limit of 80 km/hr. However, as a precaution during the winter months, the limits are annually reduced to 75 km/hr for light vehicles and 60 km/hr for heavy vehicles Read | PM Modi to inaugurate Okha-Beyt Signature Bridge in Gujarat on February 25 | 5 things to knowDeputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Yadav, however, emphasised the need for responsible driving despite the increased speed limit. He said the Yamuna Expressway has consistently seen a high number of speeding challans, even when the limit is 100 km/hr, posing both a violation and safety concern for occupants and others Challenges and Previous IncidentsDuring the last winter, dense fog in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) led to reduced visibility on December 2, with levels dropping to 50 meters or less in many areas. Despite the lowered speed limit, at least five incidents of crashes and pileups were reported along the Yamuna Expressway in the last two months Read | 71st Miss World 2024 opening ceremony today! Know when and where to watch live streamingBetween December 15 and February 15, the traffic police issued 2,671 challans for speed limit violations. Data indicates that speeding cases were comparatively lower on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway due to higher traffic volume on the route. Offenders faced a fine of ₹2,000, and individuals with more than three challans had their driving licenses suspended ranks among the top five traffic offences in Gautam Budh Nagar. In 2022, over 37,000 traffic challans were issued for speeding, a number that nearly doubled in 2023. Authorities continue to stress the importance of adhering to speed limits for overall road safety.

