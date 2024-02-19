Video Of Alexey Navalny's Body Being Transported In Convoy Caught On Traffic Cams (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Footage has surfaced from traffic cameras, allegedly capturing a convoy transporting the body of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny from prison to a morgue. The footage, released by Russian media outlet Mediazona and filmed overnight on February 16-17, coincides with the day of Navalny's reported death. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by Asianet Newsable.

The convoy, consisting of four vehicles including police cars at the front and rear, a minibus, and another unmarked car, was observed crossing the Ob River south of Labytnangi. This route serves as the sole road connecting the Kharp prison to the Salekhard morgue, where reports suggest Navalny's body is being held. The minibus, identified as a UAZ model, bears markings indicating its affiliation with the Federal Penitentiary Service, according to Mediazona.

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and his legal team have encountered obstacles in their efforts to access his body. Despite their requests, entry to the morgue has been denied. Meanwhile, investigators have extended the official probe into Navalny's death, leaving his family and supporters uncertain about when they may retrieve his remains.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow residing in exile outside Russia, has vehemently criticized Russian authorities for withholding access to his body. In a video statement, she accused officials of concealing evidence and expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death, drawing parallels to previous politically motivated incidents involving Russian dissidents.

Navalny's death has sparked outrage among his supporters, prompting calls for accountability from his allies and international leaders. President Biden, alongside several European nations, has pledged to hold those responsible for Navalny's death accountable. Diplomatic measures have been initiated, with European countries summoning Russian diplomats to address concerns surrounding the opposition leader's untimely demise.

Image Courtesy: Mediazona

