Kerala News LIVE: Ministers To Arrive In Wayanad Today To Discuss Animal-Human Conflict In Region

8.30 AM: Retired SI hacked to death by sister's son in Idukki; accused absconding

P Lakshmanan, who was a Sub Inspector (SI) in Tamil Nadu was hacked to death by his sister's son Arun in Marayoor, Idukki.

Meanwhile, the Marayoor police started a search to find Arun, who went on the run after the murder. The murder took place near Marayoor Government High School. Lakshmanan died before reaching the hospital.

Arun was addicted to internet usage. The preliminary conclusion of the police is that the reason for the provocation was Lakshmanan took away the mobile phone from Arun which led to the murder.

8.23 AM: Wild jumbo Belur Makhna returns to residential areas of Wayanad; alert issued

According to reports, Belur Makhna, the deadly wild elephant, has made his way into the inhabited parts of Marakkadavu, which is close to Pulpally in Wayanad. It was in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the nearby farmlands that the elephant was seen crossing the Kabani River. Later on, the animal made its way back to the Karnataka forest area.



The elephant had trampled Panachiyil Ajeesh (42), a tractor driver, to death on February 10 after he ran to the compound of a house to escape from the animal at Padamala near Mananthavady.

Ministers to arrive in Wayanad today to discuss animal-human conflict in region

The ministerial team is in Wayanad today to discuss the issues facing the district in the wake of wildlife attacks. Ministers MB Rajesh, K Rajan and AK Saseendran are coming to the district. There is an all-party meeting at Sultan Bathery at 10 am. The ministerial team will also meet senior officials of the forest revenue department of the district. However it is not clear whether the cabinet will meet the dependents of those killed in the wildlife attack.