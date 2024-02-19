Kerala: Woman Arrested For Killing One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Daughter In Shoranur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: A woman was arrested for murdering her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by suffocating her in Mavelikkara. The accused was identified as Shilpa. She committed the crime after sending a message to her partner. The incident related to this happened last Saturday. Shikhanya, daughter of Ajmal, a native of Shoranur, and Shilpa, a native of Alappuzha died.

The police said that a dispute between them led to the murder. Shilpa killed the baby in her home in Mavelikkara and later came to Shoranur by car. She was planning to leave the body at Ajmal's office. Ajmal reported the incident to Shoranur police and the police advised both of them to go to hospital with the baby. The medical officer at Shoranur Primary Health Center confirmed the death of the baby. The police took Shilpa into custody the same day.

Shilpa confessed to the crime during further questioning. She had sent a message to Ajmal that she would kill the child. The body was shifted to Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem. The Shoranur police informed that Shilpa will be remanded after being produced in court this morning.

