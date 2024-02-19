Bengaluru: Technical Snag Slows Down Trains Along Purple Line, BMRCL Assures Rectification Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Commuters faced significant delays during rush hour today as a technical issue disrupted services along the purple line of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The glitch resulted in trains moving at a reduced speed between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, leading to frustration among passengers and congestion at stations.

BMRCL officials took to Twitter to address the situation, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to commuters. In their tweet, the BMRCL stated, "Trains along the purple line are running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve the issue as soon as possible. The operations team is implementing short-loop services to minimize inconvenience for commuters. We seek cooperation from all passengers during this time."

The slowdown in train services not only affected the regular flow of commuters but also led to congestion at metro stations, with motorists finding themselves stuck due to the disruption in train schedules.

The BMRCL has assured commuters that their teams are working diligently to resolve the technical fault as quickly as possible. However, until the issue is fully resolved, commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays along the Purple Line.