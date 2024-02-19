UP Man Booked For Triple Talaq, Demanding Dowry

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) The Lucknow Police have booked one Mumtaz Ali, 30, for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, Maria Farooqui. He has also been charged with demanding dowry.

Maria, 28, in her complaint on Monday, has accused her husband of tricking her into signing the divorce paper.

She also claimed that she was being harassed and tortured by her husband, his mother, brothers and sister for a dowry of Rs 5 lakh since her marriage.

“My father gave adequate dowry to Mumtaz Ali at the time of marriage in 2020. But they were not satisfied and wanted to extract more money from my father. In July last year, they took all my ornaments and turned me out of the house saying they would allow me an entry only after I brought Rs 5 lakhs. They also threatened to kill me,” Maria said in her complaint to the police.

“Three months later, Mumtaz, along with his family members, reached my house and agreed to reconcile on the issue. However, they took me to the court instead and tricked me into signing on a stamp paper,” the victim alleged.

SHO, Hasanganj, Raj Kumar said that the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken soon.

