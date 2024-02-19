Brent Crude Oil Sees Modest Increase Amid Red Sea Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, February 19, Brent crude oil futures experienced a modest uptick as investors displayed relative composure in response to tensions in the Red Sea.
Over the weekend, an attack by Houthi rebels on a cargo ship prompted the crew to evacuate the vessel in the Red Sea.
The trading session was notable for the U. . holiday, with a lack of significant indicators to guide market movements.
On the International Commodity Exchange (ICE), April Brent crude ended the day up by 0.11% ($0.09), reaching $83.56 per barrel.
Similarly, On the New York Mercantile Exchange's electronic platform, West Texas Intermediate for the same month rose 0.13% to $79.29/barrel.
Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, Israel , and the European Union.
