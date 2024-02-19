IMF Declares Brazil The Economic Powerhouse Of Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economic stature as the powerhouse of Latin America in 2023 is firmly established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outpacing Mexico and Argentina.



The IMF's World Economic Outlook forecasts Brazil's GDP at an impressive $2.13 trillion, significantly ahead of Mexico's $1.81 trillion and Argentina's $621.83 billion.



The Global Financial Stability Report adds context, highlighting the buoyancy and resilience of emerging markets amidst fluctuating global interest rates.









Varied monetary policies, especially in Asia, provide resilience against global interest rate volatility in recent years.

















IMF notes sustained foreign investor interest in emerging economies, despite risks, indicating efforts to mitigate external financial pressures.















Central bank independence and policy framework enhancements strengthen emerging markets' credibility amid global shifts.



Brazil's leadership in Latin America is further illustrated by the IMF's ranking of the region's top 20 economies, with Brazil at the forefront.









Brazil's leadership showcases not only economic strength but also global influence, shaping economic trends and policies internationally.

















In addition, the analysis highlights Brazil's strong economic framework and its role as a beacon of growth and stability in Latin America.



The top 20 economies in Latin America, as per the IMF:













Brazil: $2.13 trillionMexico: $1.81 trillionArgentina: $621.83 billionColombia: $363.84 billionChile: $344.4 billionPeru: $264.64 billionDominican Republic: $120.63 billionEcuador: $118.69 billionPuerto Rico: $117.52 billionGuatemala: $102.77 billionVenezuela: $92.21 billionCosta Rica: $85.59 billionPanama: $82.35 billionUruguay: $76.24 billionBolivia: $46.8 billionParaguay: $44.14 billionEl Salvador: $35.34 billionHonduras: $33.99 billionTrinidad and Tobago: $27.89 billionHaiti: $25.99 billionIn short, this ranking underscores Brazil's dominant economic position in Latin America, reflecting its significant role in the regional and global economies.