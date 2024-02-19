U.S. Dollar’S Minor Retreat Reflects Holiday Trading Slowdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a day characterized by subdued trading due to the US President's Day holiday, the US dollar recorded a minor retreat against the Brazilian real.



The trading session, devoid of substantial market stimuli and marked by mixed international signals for the US currency, concluded with nominal changes.



Closing at 4.9621 reals, the spot dollar witnessed a marginal decline of 0.11%. Despite this slight dip, the currency has experienced a 0.48% increase throughout February.



On Brazil's B3 stock exchange, the immediate dollar futures contract saw a reduction of 0.16%, settling at 4.9670 reals by late Brasília afternoon.



The closure of US bond and stock markets for the holiday significantly impacted global currency trading activities.







Domestically, the spotlight was on the release of Brazil's Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) early in the day.









IBC-Br, precursor to GDP, exceeded expectations, rising 0.82% in December, marking a consistent upward trend since April 2023.









This contributed to a 0.22% growth in the index for the fourth quarter compared to the preceding three months.



However, the uplifting IBC-BR outcomes scarcely influenced Brazil's currency or interest rate markets.



The spot dollar fluctuated slightly throughout the day, reaching its peak and lowest within a narrow range without significant market movers to drive more substantial changes.



Globally, the US dollar exhibited a slight increase against a major currency basket in the afternoon, demonstrating a mixed performance overall.









At Brazil's trading day close, the dollar index rose 0.04% to 104.250, comparing the US dollar to six major currencies.

















Central Bank sold 16,000 currency swap contracts, managing currency exposure amidst a calm market.









