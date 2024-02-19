Brazil’S Ibovespa Edges Up Amid Global And Domestic Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa (IBOV) faced a day without the backing of Wall Street, due to the US Presidents' Day holiday, yet managed a modest gain.



Despite Vale's (VALE3) decline amid falling iron ore prices in Asia, the index ended up 0.14% at 128,903.14 points.



Brazil's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), a GDP precursor, surpassed expectations with a 0.82% increase in December, totaling 2.45% growth in 2023.



Interest rates and the US dollar in Brazil dipped on a day of low liquidity.



Itaú's (ITUB4) shares rose by 0.87% after a price target upgrade, while Bradesco (BBDC4) saw its target price cut.







Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) fell by 2.52%, impacted by its earnings report and the death of major shareholder Abilio Diniz. Locaweb (LWSA3) was the day's highlight, jumping 5.72%.

Background

In 2023, Brazil's economy expanded by a modest 2.45%, according to preliminary data from the Central Bank.



Experts and officials eagerly await the full report from the Brazilian Institute of Geography IBGE and Statistics, due on March 1.



Market pundits expected the growth might reach 2.92%. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank even said it could hit 3%.



These predictions showed a strong belief that Brazil's economy is growing steadily. In December, the economy went up by 0.82% from November after adjustments.



It's the third year in a row where growth has slowed down a bit. This situation has started talks on how to boost the economy more.

