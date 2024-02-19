Ukrainian Trident Made Of Pre-War Metal From Azovstal Installed In Khortytsia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A steel trident made from a pre-war batch of steel produced by Azovstal Iron and Steel Works has been installed in the northern part of Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by a correspondent of Ukrinform.

The trident is made of steel grade AN36 EN 10029. It weighs about 300 kg. All work was carried out at the expense of patrons.

"This is Azovstal steel, and we worked closely with the plant before the war. After the full-scale invasion began, we transported all our metal that was at the plant to Zaporizhzhia. Then we came up with the idea to create the trident," said Inna Sakorska, director of Composite Steel LLC, which owns the steel, during the transfer of the trident to the Khortytsia National Reserve.

According to the reserve's employees, the location for its installation was chosen near the Dnipro River, the rocks, at the beginning of the Tarasova Trail and opposite the Ukrainian flag.

In the future, the site will be aesthetically decorated and the area around it will be landscaped.

As reported, February 19 is the Day of the State Emblem in Ukraine.