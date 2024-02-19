Global Online Sports Betting Market Insights Report 2024: Booming Mobile Apps And Regional Growth Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The Global Online Sports Betting industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and the latest comprehensive analysis for the forecast period of 2024-2029 has been released, offering valuable insights into market trends and future growth patterns.

The research provides detailed segmentation by type, age, and sports, highlighting significant growth in areas such as fixed odds wagering, live betting, and the adoption of mobile betting applications. Examining historical data from 2019 and 2022 and projected trends through to 2029, the study reveals an expected reach of USD 70.63 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Analysis of the online sports betting market indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the review period, driven by the burgeoning popularity of mobile betting platforms. As the industry expands, betting options diversify to encompass a wider array of sports, leagues, and types of bets, appealing to a broad global audience.

Key Market Dynamics:



An upswing in major international sporting events propels market growth.

Legalization and regulation of online sports betting in various regions foster a secured betting environment.

Technological advancements, such as mobile apps, enhance user accessibility and convenience. Emerging technologies in the sector, like AR and VR, are set to create a more immersive betting experience.

Market analysis by region and key countries showcases the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more, reflecting the global nature of online sports betting's appeal. The expansive growth is particularly pronounced in the mobile segment, where the ease of placing bets anytime and anywhere is revolutionizing how individuals interact with sports betting platforms.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic developments, including mergers, acquisitions, and product innovation, are presented in the report. The competitive analysis encompasses industry leaders who are shaping the market dynamics and responding to the evolving demands of consumers.

Report Scope:



In-depth market evaluation by value, type, age, and sports.

Comprehensive assessment of historical data and future market forecasts.

Analytical frameworks such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces to provide a deeper understanding of the market's competitive forces. Strategic insights into the opportunities, trends, and challenges shaping the online sports betting landscape.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Online Sports Betting Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Online Sports Betting Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Online Sports Betting Market By Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, Live/ In Play Betting, Daily Fantasy, Other Types)

The report analyses the Online Sports Betting Market By Age (18-23 Years, 24-40 Years, 41-54 Years and Above 55 Years)

The report analyses the Online Sports Betting Market By Sports (Basketball, Boxing / MMA, Esports, Football/ Soccer, American Football, Tennis and Other Sports).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Online Sports Betting Market

Company Profiles



Kambi Group PLC

Holdings PLC

DraftKings Inc.

Betsson AB

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Bet365 Group Limited

Betway Group

Dream Sports Inc. 10bet

