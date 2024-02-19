Chef Joel Basumatari Presents Unique Flavors Of Nagaland At Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024 - Renowned Chef Joel Basumatari, ranked as one of India's 'Top 30 Food Superstarsâ€TM by Culinary Culture, is set to enchant food enthusiasts with the rich flavours of Nagaland at Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. In collaboration with Gormei, Chef Joel will showcase the diverse and vibrant cuisine, highlighting indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking techniques fused with modern gastronomy from 23rd February - 3rd March.



A trailblazer in advancing modern Naga cuisine and preserving the traditions of the Northeastern states, Chef Joel brings a wealth of expertise and passion to his craft. As the founder of Slow Food Nagaland and a recipient of esteemed accolades, including the North-East Food Show Chef Wars 2019, Chef Joel has distinguished himself in the culinary sphere.



Step into a world of captivating flavors, where the menu brings together the rich food heritage of several tribes, traditional ingredients and culinary habits. Indulge in a steaming bowl of amerso, chicken soup cooked in powdered rice, Naga mezze platter, akmei pork slice, grilled vegetable in nushi sauce, pongsen, rosep aon and many other traditional dishes.



Yet, beyond mere gastronomy, lies the artistry underpinning these creations. Chef Joel's innovative prowess is evident through his emphasis on smoking and fermentation techniques. With ingredients such as perilla seeds, black sesame, and locally sourced meats and vegetables, Chef Joel adeptly captures the essence of the Northeastern terroir, promising a dining experience that is as captivating as it is exquisite.



Embark on an enticing gastronomic journey as Honk at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity extends a warm invitation for guests to relish authentic cuisine. Discerning connoisseurs of genuine flavours are invited to partake in this special extravaganza. Each dish stands as a masterpiece, meticulously handcrafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience in celebration of Nagaland cuisine.



Venue: Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Duration: 23rd February- 3rd March

Time: Dinner, 7 PM- 11:30 PM



About Pullman New Delhi Aerocity



Trendiest destination in Aerocity, Pullman New Delhi is in close proximity to the IGI Airport and within driving distance from business hubs of Gurgaon & New Delhi. It is a combination of 670 Suites & Rooms under one roof along with a state-of-the-art convention space with 16 meeting rooms and one of the largest ballrooms in Delhi NCR. The hotel offers an array of food & beverage options with 6 innovative outlets that draw the best of international and local culinary specialties. Leisure facilities include a spa, a fully-equipped health club and an outdoor swimming pool.

