Turkmenistan, France Discuss Dev't Of Trade And Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan and France engaged in substantive discussions aimed at fostering the expansion and enhancement of trade and economic relations, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and Head of the France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce, Marie-Hélène Bérard.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and France.

In this context, they stressed the potential for building up Turkmenistan's business partnership with French companies in the fields of energy, oil and gas, transport, and healthcare.

Special attention was paid by the parties to the prospects of cooperation in the water sector of Turkmenistan aimed at the conservation and rational use of water resources.

Furthermore, at the meeting, Myakhri Byashimova particularly noted the importance of the active participation of the France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce in the intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, after the decline in 2021 (38.1 million euros), trade relations between Turkmenistan and France began to grow actively, amounting to 40.67 million euros in 2022 and 68 million euros from January through November 2023.