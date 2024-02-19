Turkmenistan, France Discuss Dev't Of Trade And Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan and France engaged in substantive discussions aimed at
fostering the expansion and enhancement of trade and economic
relations, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and
Head of the France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce, Marie-Hélène
Bérard.
During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the
positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic
relations between Turkmenistan and France.
In this context, they stressed the potential for building up
Turkmenistan's business partnership with French companies in the
fields of energy, oil and gas, transport, and healthcare.
Special attention was paid by the parties to the prospects of
cooperation in the water sector of Turkmenistan aimed at the
conservation and rational use of water resources.
Furthermore, at the meeting, Myakhri Byashimova particularly
noted the importance of the active participation of the
France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce in the intensification of
trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Meanwhile, after the decline in 2021 (38.1 million euros), trade
relations between Turkmenistan and France began to grow actively,
amounting to 40.67 million euros in 2022 and 68 million euros from
January through November 2023.
