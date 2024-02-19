Enviroserve Launches 38Th Nationwide Location In Cape Canaveral, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroServe is proud to announce the opening of its 38th nationwide operation, located near Cape Canaveral, Florida . This is the third EnviroServe location in the state of Florida and signifies the company's commitment to expanding its essential environmental services nationwide.

Nathan Savage, CEO of EnviroServe, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion. "Having proudly worked in the state for the past few years, we're thrilled to extend our industry knowledge and quality waste handling services to more Floridians. Our team is dedicated to expanding our geographic reach while enhancing our service capabilities to Cape Canaveral and its surrounding areas."

EnviroServe provides a wide array of essential environmental solutions, including waste handling & management, waste processing, recycling and disposal, environmental field services, and 24-hour emergency response. Near its new Cape Canaveral location, EnviroServe operates a waste solidification facility in Mulberry, FL. The new Cape Canaveral branch also provides industrial services, storm sewer jetting, and hydro vacuuming.

Customers in the Cape Canaveral area can rely on EnviroServe's 24/7 dispatch center for immediate support by calling (800) 488-0910. Furthermore, they can conveniently request services or obtain more information by visiting our website at enviroserve .

ABOUT ENVIROSERVE

EnviroServe provides end-to-end environmental solutions to safely remediate and prevent environmental releases, manage hazardous, non-hazardous, special, universal, and biological wastes, and respond to emergency and catastrophic events. With a highly trained team, a vast fleet of equipment, and unparalleled support, responsiveness and visibility, EnviroServe instills confidence in its customers, helping them prevent problems, mitigate risks and achieve their sustainability goals.

