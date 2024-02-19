(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality globally. The currently available methods to detect cancer are based on invasive procedures and can detect only a single cancer type. Cancers that are detected at late stages in patients have poor prognosis and may not be curable. Hence, there is a growing need for screening cancers at an early stage to improve treatment outcomes. The MCD test market helps with early detection of various cancers based on biomarkers such as circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).

This report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the MCD test industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those seeking to expand their markets. The study also provides detailed information regarding recent market developments and upcoming technologies. Market sizing and forecasting will shed light on the high-growth areas throughout the forecast period.

This report aims to provide detailed market, technology and industry analyses to help readers quantify and qualify the market for multi-cancer diagnostic tests. Important trends are identified, and sales forecasts by product type categories and end user markets are provided through 2028; these are based on industry sources and considered assessments of the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics and other factors that directly affect the market.

This report provides a complete review and analysis of the current multi-cancer diagnostic (MCD) test market and industry growth drivers and challenges. The emerging technologies in the market are thoroughly covered. The report identifies key companies and their product and pipeline portfolio. Recent developments in the market are covered.

The current report provides detailed exposure to the MCD test market and highlights the current and future market potential of the tests along with a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market. The report also covers market projections for 2028. The report details the market share of MCD tests based on type and end user. The market is segmented into laboratory-developed tests and in-vitro diagnostic tests based on test type. The market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and research institutions based on end user. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their product portfolios and pipeline products. The study does not include single cancer early detection tests and detection tests for targeted therapies.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global market for the multi-cancer diagnostic tests

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the current and future market potential of multi-cancer detection tests along with a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, end-user, and region

Overview of the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the global market and its vendor landscape

Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the multi-cancer diagnostic tests market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices followed

Information pertaining to the recent developments and upcoming technologies in the market

An analysis of the market competitive landscape featuring the company revenue share analyses, recent mergers and acquisition activities, and venture funding outlook Company profiles of the major global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background



Types of Biomarkers Future Outlook

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers



Unmet Needs in Cancer Screening

Government Measures for Cancer Screening

Market Restraints



Risk of False Positives or False Negatives Regulatory and Reimbursement Uncertainty

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Test Type



Market Size and Forecast

Laboratory Developed Tests In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region



The U.S.

Europe Emerging Markets

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies



Identification of Tissue of Origin

Fragmentomics and Tumor-Educated Platelets Liquid Biopsy with Imaging Data Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Degree of Competition

Recent Developments in the Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Market Clinical Trial Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Anchordx Medical Co. Ltd.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

Delfi Diagnostics

Exact Sciences Corp.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Genecast Inc.

Grail Inc. Guardant Health Inc.

