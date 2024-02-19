(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Growth Opportunity in the Global Passenger Vehicle Shift-by-Wire Market" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global SBW is forecast to reach $5.53 billion by 2030

This comprehensive study examines the global shift-by-wire (SBW) market from 2022 to 2030, providing insights into growth prospects and their associated implications. SBW technology seeks to replace the traditional mechanical linkages between the transmission and gear shifter with electronics.

This study outlines growth drivers and restraints set to impact regional and global market dynamics. Ultimately, this study presents stakeholders with invaluable insights to help capture new opportunities and develop strategies that align with distinctive market trends, regional nuances, and various automotive advancements influencing the SBW market.

The report explores the SBW technology penetration across different global regions, examining a wide array of factors and emerging market trends. The study provides an overview of SBW for global premium and mass-market OEMs, vehicle segment-wise analysis, and evaluates the average price of SBW modules (actuator, motors, sensors, and gear shifter) per vehicle.

It identifies opportunities for stakeholders, comprising OEMs, Tier 1, and Tier 2 suppliers, to harness the ongoing vertical market consolidation fueled by the evolving technological landscape, including the emergence of new E/E architecture for software-defined vehicles and the rapid pace of electrification.

These changes are poised to influence demand for various hardware and software components in the SBW market. In terms of revenue generation, North America is projected to take the lead by 2030, followed by China and the Asia-Pacific. The Middle East/Africa region is also anticipated to register robust growth rates over the forecast period, closely followed by South America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shift-by-Wire (SBW) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Competitor Landscape

Regions

Life Cycle Analysis of SBW (Technology Maturity)

SBW Systems - Supply Chain Structure

SBW Systems - Systems Packaging for SBW

SBW Systems - Key Insights on Motors for SBW

SBW Systems - Key Insights on Sensors for SBW

Future Trends for Actuators for SBW Systems

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast By Region

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trend and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - Europe

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - North America

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - China



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - China

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East/Africa



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - Middle East/Africa

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis - South America

9 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Leveraging Vertical Integration within the SBW Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Actuators for Advanced E/E Architecture Growth Opportunity 3 - Reinventing Product Portfolio and Product Strategy

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets