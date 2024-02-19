Exploration, Investments And Dedication To Forge Sustainable, Resilient Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was among leaders who voiced strong support for Guyana's pursuit of developing its budding oil and gas industry; while CARICOM is dedicated to forging sustainable, resilient energy landscape, noted Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett.

Explorations and investments

At the opening of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain 2024 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown, Prime Minister bin Jassim Al Thani, addressed policymakers, investors and companies on energy and integrated issues.

The Qatari prime minister underscored explorations and investments for the future energy needs of Guyana and Latin America.

“Energy security is the backbone of economic prosperity and development. The two are interdependent and cannot be separated in any context and we believe with the proper planning, tools, and partnerships, every nation can fulfil its energy security,” he underscored.

The Qatari prime minister noted that the Middle Eastern state is working with partners in every region to develop their natural resources, thereby allowing nations to expand their economies and reduce energy poverty; and emphasised the importance of such a venture noting that it will advance energy security and equity for future generations, as well as improve a country's infrastructure and growth for the future.

These partnerships have led to opportunities being created in science and technology and ensure homegrown technical expertise, which can be leveraged across multiple sectors, the Qatari prime minister said, and expressed hopes that the discussions will be facilitated over the next four days will enrich ties between the two countries and fulfil the people's aspirations for an energy-secured world.

Sustainable, resilient energy landscape

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett on Monday underscored the community's dedication to forging a sustainable and resilient energy landscape, outlining its steadfast advancement towards a future powered by renewable energy that is bolstered by collaborative partnerships among member states.

Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Barnett said the increased production of hydrocarbons in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago presents opportunities to enhance energy security while emphasising the pivotal role it plays in renewable energy deployment in CARICOM's agenda.

“It also presents opportunities for increased private and public investments in building social, economic environmental, and climate resilience as the world transitions towards clean and renewable sources of energy,” Dr Barnett detailed. While individual member states combat distinct challenges and priorities, having a united energy policy that fosters synergy will enable nations to leverage comparative advantages collectively compared to individual contrast strategies.

Noting that the exchange and sharing of critical information and experiences are vital to success at the national level, Dr Barnett stressed:“Implementation of clean and renewable energy sources along with smart modern grids can significantly improve the reliability of our energy systems.”

Secretary-General Dr Barnett further outlined the need to expedite energy transitions and energy system transformations to increase the share of renewable energy, promoting the use of cleaner fuels and bolstering resilience.

Additionally, Dr Barnett emphasised the importance and contribution capacity building and access to emerging technologies have on the development of energy potential in the region.

Underscoring that collaboration, integration, and investment are vital components of support in CARICOM's energy transition journey, the Secretary-General called for urgent action to be taken to ensure energy security and climate resilience, warning that without it the region's development trajectory is at risk; and reiterated CARICOM's position of rendering continued support to enhance cooperation among member states through policy harmonisation, regulatory reforms, and capacity-building initiatives.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo runs until February 22 at the Marriott Hotel Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme“Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation.”

Source: DPI

