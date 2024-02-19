26 Int'l Companies Express Interest In Baghdad Metro Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received representatives from the Chinese company China Railway , which is implementing the development project of Al-Nesoor Square in central Baghdad, as part of the first package of projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the capital.

During the meeting, attended by several advisors to the Prime Minister, the Chinese company presented an explanation of its capabilities and available resources, enabling it to participate in the implementation of the recently announced Baghdad Metro project. They also highlighted their expertise and readiness to contribute to this vital project.

A statement from the Prime Minister's office notied that 26 international companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Qatar have expressed their interest in participating in the implementation of the Metro project following its announcement earlier this month.

(Source: PMO)

