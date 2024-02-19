               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Exceeds 29,000: Ministry


2/19/2024 8:07:12 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 20 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll, resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, has surpassed 29,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry announced yesterday.

According to a press statement from the ministry, the Zionist army had killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 145 more within the past 24 hours.

This latest update brings the total number of casualties to 29,092 deaths and 69,028 injuries, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to the statement.

It noted that, some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment, and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching large-scale offensives against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN19022024000200011047ID1107872281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search