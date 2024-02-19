The Changing World Of Retirement Planning: Prepare To Retire In The 21St Century

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

444 West Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 Office Building

Serenity Wealth Management Logo

Raise Your Hand If You Think Taxes Are Going Up!

Serenity Wealth Management is excited to announce a comprehensive retirement course.

- Curtis Hill, CFP®LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serenity Wealth Management is excited to announce an informative and comprehensive course designed to empower the baby boomer generation with the knowledge they need to navigate their retirement.The two-day course , condensed into a single Saturday class, will cover crucial topics such as the impact of new tax laws on retirement, maximizing cash flow, estate planning, maximizing social security income, and achieving true portfolio diversification.Offered by the Society For Financial Awareness (SOFA), a non-profit organization dedicated solely to education and inspiration, this course stands apart by providing valuable insights without any promotion of financial products or specific companies.Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of protecting their retirement from taxes, maximizing cash flow in retirement, and avoiding major pitfalls in retirement planning. The course will also share updated strategies to build and preserve wealth in today's volatile financial landscape.Key Highlights of the Course:.Impact of New Tax Laws on Retirement.Determining Retirement Readiness.Maximizing Cash Flow in Retirement.Estate Planning Essentials.Maximizing Social Security Income.True Portfolio DiversificationThe esteemed instructors for this course are Curtis Hill and Irina Hill, co-founders of Serenity Wealth Management. As fiduciary financial and retirement planning professionals, Curtis and Irina are passionate about helping clients plan successful retirements and achieve their livelihood goals. Serenity Wealth Management, an investor advisor representative of Portfolio Medics LLC, operates as an independent fiduciary retirement planning organization with access to the entire universe of financial products that work for the clients' best benefit."We are thrilled to offer this course in collaboration with Long Beach City College. Our goal is to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their retirement," said Curtis Hill, co-founder of Serenity Wealth Management.The course will take place on March 9th and March 16th at 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Long Beach City College. Interested individuals can register atCurtis Hill and Irina Hill provide insurance services through Serenity Wealth Management. Investment advisory services are offered through a separate entity, Portfolio Medics, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Serenity Wealth Management and Portfolio Medics, LLC are not affiliated. Serenity Wealth Management and Rodeo Realty are not affiliated. California Insurance License # 0B50660 and # 4294529

Irina Hill

Irina Hill

+1 310-467-2277

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube