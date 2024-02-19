House Speaker Receives Algerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, received on Monday the Speaker of the Algerian People's National Assembly (APN), Ibrahim Boughali, President of the Parliaments of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the accompanying delegation of members of the APN, in the presence of Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Abdulkarim Behha.Safadi and Boughali will hold official talks at the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, which will cover ways to boost bilateral relations, especially parliamentary ones, and the prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries.Safadi said that Jordan and Algeria have strong relations led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brother, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and that it is important to build on the outcomes of the summit that brought together the two leaders about a year ago in Algeria, which laid the foundation for a close stage of cooperation in all fields.Safadi added: "We welcome the visit of Speaker Boughali and the accompanying delegation, and we look forward to coordinating common positions in the service of the two brotherly countries and peoples."The Algerian delegation was received by: First Deputy House Speaker Abdul Rahim Al-Maaytah, Assistant House Speaker Mayada Shreim, Chair of the Jordanian-Algerian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee MP Marwa Al-Saoub, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Khaldoun Hina, and Member of the Jordanian-Algerian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee MP Mejhem Al-Suqur.The Algerian delegation includes members of the APN: Mouloud Habnasi, Deputy Speaker, MP Abdel Majid Meshri, MP Abdelkader Aziz, MP Tahar Ben Ali, MP Sassi Harizi, MP Aicha Ben Turki, MP Al Wardi Braji, Abdel Malek Grin, Advisor to the Speaker, and Mahfouzi Chaker Abdel Razzaq, Director of International Relations and Parliamentary Cooperation.