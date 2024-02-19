Black Memphis History Erased Via White Supremacy Racism & Black On Black Racism Filmmaker Appeals To Moral Consciousness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Amp" Elmore created the above graphic titled "Black Memphis History" a declaration that chronicles. "Black Memphis History" whereas Black Memphis history is a 'living Entity." Elmore's 2019 film "200 Years of Black Memphis History" 1st Black Memphis History document

Elmore advocates Building a World Class Black Memphis History Museum Cultural and Educational Center that inspires & evokes Black Pride Community Culture & Family Memphis has the largest Black population in America Elmore is the 1st to chronicle Black Memphis History

Elmore not only Created the 1st Independent Theatrical Film in Memphis Film history Elmore's 1988 film The Contemporary Gladiator is the 1st Kickboxing film in World Film History Memphis practice a culture that obscured Black history film is unacknowledged in Memphis

Memphis White Supremacy Racism & Black on Black Racism obscures Black Memphis History Black Filmmaker Elmore appeals to the Moral Consciousness of America

- Dr. Carter G. Woodson Father of African/American HistoryMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Do an online search of the words; "Anthony Elmore L A Times." The L.A. Times list the verifiable documented date of November 22, 1987 as the start date of production of the 1st Independent Memphis produced 35mm Theatrical 1988 Orange Mound film titled "The Contemporary Gladiator."Anthony“Amp” Elmore, a 5-time African/American World Kickboxing Champion, resides in Memphis, Tennessee. His remarkable journey intertwines sports, filmmaking, and cultural preservation. There exists a culture history and practice of White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism in Memphis whereas Elmore's film history has been extricated in Memphis. Click here to see spoof how Memphis racially extricated Amp's Film history.An online search of 5-words tells the story of Memphis "White Supremacy, Racism and Black-On-Black-Racism." Elmore asks those reading to Google 5-words "Orange-"Mound-World-Film-History."Orange Mound, a historic community in Memphis has an untold place in the annals of Memphis film history. Orange Mound is renowned as the first community in America built for Blacks by Blacks. Established in 1879, it enabled African-Americans to purchase land and homes, playing a groundbreaking role during a challenging era.This vibrant community holds the racially unacknowledged distinction of being the birthplace of Independent Theatrical Memphis filmmaking. This new found history can pave the way for progress and creativity, especially in the realm of cinema.The 1989 film, titled“Kickboxer”, starred Jean-Claude Van Damme was set in Thailand and was thought to be the world's 1st Kickboxing film.The World's 1st Kickboxing film "The Contemporary Gladiator" was set in the Black Memphis Community of Orange Mound. Because of Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism this Black Film History in Memphis was planned and purposefully extricated from Memphis film History. Dr. Martin Luther King said "Silence is Betrayal."Elmore notes many Black Memphis elected officials lack a "Moral Conscientious and Courage" are racist against Blacks. Click Here see how Memphis Black Elected officials Betrays Black America and Dr. King.Elmore's journey is with Challenges and Triumphs. He fought not only in the ring, but also against Memphis racial injustice. His film premiering in Kenya in 1990 lead his meeting with the late Kenya President Moi, who named Elmore an African Ambassador, underscores the global impact of his work. Elmore has maintained an ongoing relationship with Kenya whereas Kenya Ambassador Tom Amolo indicated to Elmore that Kenya President would have an interest in visiting Memphis.In 2019 Kenya Dignitaries Headed by Kisumu Governor Peter Nyong'o visited Memphis. Professor Nyong'o agreed to return to Memphis and bring his daughter; "Academy award winner Lupita Nyong'o" who also stars in the Black Panther Movie.In addition to inviting African diplomats to Memphis Elmore created the 1st film and document that chronicles "Black Memphis history." Memphis the largest populated Black City in America did not have a chronicled "Black-Memphis-History." In 2019 Elmore wrote, produced, directed and narrated the film; "200 Years of "Black Memphis History."Despite being home to the largest African American population in America, Memphis has long struggled with issues of white supremacy, racism, and black on black racism. This has resulted in a lack of documentation and recognition of the significant contributions and struggles of the Black community in Memphis. Elmore, a native of Memphis, saw the need to fill this gap and decided to take matters into his own hands.Elmore is a filmmaker, activist, and entrepreneur created the documentary film titled“200 Years of Black Memphis History” to showcase the achievements and struggles of African/Americans in Memphis. The film was racially not allowed to be an official part of the city's bicentennial celebration in 2019. Elmore decided to rent the Malco Majestic Theatre to screen his film and concurrently release the film to the public both on YouTube and at the theatre on Memphis 200th Birthday May 22, 2019.Elmore's appeal to the moral conscience of Memphis and America is based on his conviction that Black history is American history, and that Black Memphians have played a vital role in shaping Memphis culture and identity. Elmore argues that acknowledging and celebrating "Black Memphis history" is not only a matter of justice and dignity, but also a source of inspiration and empowerment for the current and future generations of Black Memphians.Elmore also urges Black elected officials to have the courage to stand up and acknowledge "Black Memphis history", even if it makes some white people uncomfortable, and to challenge the plantation mentality and culture that still pervades the city. He believes that by reclaiming and sharing their own stories, Black Memphians can create a more inclusive and democratic vision for Memphis and America.Elmore shows evidence of the culture and practice of Memphis institutional racism. Click here to video Titled: "Memphis 1st Independent Theatrical Filmmaker Fights Indie Memphis For "Black History Film Inclusion."Indie Memphis is an arts organization that gets City, State Federal funds and donations. They run year-round programs that supposedly inspire, encourage and promote independent film and filmmaking in Memphis. It also hosts the "annual Indie Memphis Film Festival", which showcases a range of independent features, documentaries, and short films from all over the world, with a special focus on Memphis and the Mid-South.The festival has a Black executive director and a Black art director. The festival is complicit in the Memphis practice of not acknowledging Black Memphis Film History. The video tells the story whereas over a decade before there was an "Indie Memphis" there was Anthony Elmore who is "The Father of Independent Filmmaking in Memphis.Indie Memphis invited Elmore to screen his film at the festival's 26th Festival via a caveat. Indie Memphis refused to rightfully acknowledge Elmore's Black film "The Contemporary Gladiator" as the 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical film in Memphis film history or acknowledge Elmore rightfully as the "Father of Independent 35mm Theatrical filmmaking in Memphis." Elmore withdrew from the festival.Elmore asks the new Memphis African/American Mayor Paul Young to have the "Moral Conscientious and Courage" to acknowledge and make "Black Memphis History" inclusive in Memphis.

Anthony Elmore

Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood

+1 901-452-4330

email us here

Black Memphis History Memphis Once Slave Capital of the World