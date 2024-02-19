World's First Resilient SIM, Rsim® Launches In Partnership With Global Connectivity Giants Deutsche Telekom And Tele2

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Groundbreaking new

rSIM® technology offers 'always on' connectivity .

2

SIMs in 1 – effectively upgrades a Single SIM device to Dual SIM.

Significantly improved up-time set to revolutionise mobile connectivity for IoT devices, minimising the impact of lost connection.

Deutsche Telekom IoT and Tele2 IoT announced as first connectivity partners.

World leading SIM manufacturer secured as technology provider to lead on manufacturing and supporting SIM services. Worldwide patents further strengthen the innovation and ambition.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new intelligent

SIM card that promises to radically improve network connectivity for IoT devices and mobile internet has been launched today in partnership with global operators Deutsche Telekom IoT and Tele2 IoT.

rSIM is the world's first resilient SIM designed to revolutionise mobile connectivity for IoT devices

The rSIM® (Resilient SIM) uses new patented technology to check its own network connectivity and switch providers automatically when disruptions occur, minimising the chances of the SIM and the device becoming disconnected during outages. With two independent mobile operator profiles stored on the single SIM card, rSIM significantly reduces the risk of outages by switching to a backup mobile operator profile if an outage is detected. The SIM offers two levels of resilience, enabling seamless roaming outside of a device's home country as well as a proactive solution for uninterrupted internet access. The intelligence is brought to life in a new Connectivity Management Platform, where customers can see real-time connection tests from every SIM no matter which mobile operator profile it is connected to.

Deutsche Telekom IoT and Tele2 IoT will act as rSIM's first connectivity partners, providing independent operator profiles from within their group to deliver true resilience to a global audience.

rSIM will combine best in-class SIM innovation with patented technology to help mobile operators better serve customers. A global SIM technology provider will lead on the product build and manufacture, as well as providing supporting SIM systems that allow rSIMs to be updated over the air. As part of this they will prioritise GSMA compliance to optimise device and operator compatibility.

The launch of rSIM follows on from a series of notable and high-profile network outages. As Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) invest in upgrading their core networks away from 2G and 3G, to 4G and 5G, periods of unplanned downtime have become more prevalent. A recent outage in Australia left customers disconnected and, in some cases, in life-critical positions. A 12-hour network outage in November 2023 affected over 10 million individuals, resulting in a collapse in the Australian health service and shutting down entire train networks. rSIM provides a real-time solution to mitigate critical connectivity outages and the disruption associated with them.

Richard Cunliffe, Director of Product and Innovation, rSIM, says: "There were around 2 billion cellular IoT connections in 2023, growing to around 7 billion in 2033. As more industries become dependent on IoT, mobile network outages are becoming more commonplace, as more devices connect to them. This increased disruption is affecting all industries, but the biggest impact is seen in critical sectors where lives and infrastructure are at risk, for example in Telecare and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Working with our best-in-class global partners on the development, build and rollout of rSIM, our innovative dual SIM, dual core approach will provide a solution which both monitors disruptions and reacts to them at speed."

rSIM's innovative approach to standards compliance ensures its adaptability alongside evolving GSMA standards. This will include the development of a version compatible with SGP.32 standards in 2025, which are integral to eSIM remote provisioning for IoT devices, particularly those with network or user interface limitations.

rSIM® is an innovation from CSL Group, a leading critical connectivity provider

supporting mission, life and business critical IoT applications. Find out more at:



For more information please contact [email protected] , [email protected] or [email protected] or call +44 (0)2076370656

Photo -

rSIM