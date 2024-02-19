EU Announces Date Of Adoption Of Next Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The High
Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and
Security Policy Josep Borrell expects that the 13th package of
anti-Russian sanctions will be approved before February 24, Borrell
said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign
ministers, Trend reports.
"We discussed the 13th package of sanctions. I hope it will be
approved before February 24," he said.
It is reported that the 13th package of sanctions may include
193 individuals and legal entities.
