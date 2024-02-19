               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EU Announces Date Of Adoption Of Next Sanctions Against Russia


2/19/2024 7:11:43 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell expects that the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions will be approved before February 24, Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Trend reports.

"We discussed the 13th package of sanctions. I hope it will be approved before February 24," he said.

It is reported that the 13th package of sanctions may include 193 individuals and legal entities.

