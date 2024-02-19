Russians Taking Advantage Of Delays In Aid To Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the frontline, where Russia has concentrated maximum reserves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"They are taking advantage of the delays in aid to Ukraine. And these are very tangible issues. There is a deficit of artillery. There is a need for frontline air defense and for a longer range of our weapons. We are working with our partners as hard as possible to resume and extend support," Zelensky said.

He thanked Ukrainian men and women, companies and partners of Ukraine who have already set up the production of weapons, shells, drones and electronic warfare systems.

"New production that is ramping up. Of course, we still cannot meet all the needs on our own, but every month adds to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. I thank everyone who works for this," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine