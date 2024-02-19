Russian Artillery Shelling Kills Man In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled a community in the Zaporizhzhia district with artillery, killing a civilian.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, at around 15:00, the Rashists shelled two villages of the Ternuvate community, Zaporizhzhia district, with artillery. A man died in Lisne at the bloody hands of the enemy. A civilian building was damaged in Liubytske," Fedorov wrote.

This afternoon, the enemy used a Grad multiple rocket launcher to shell the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district, killing a 57-year-old local.