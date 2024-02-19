Hungary Not To Block 13Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia - Szijjarto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that his country will not veto the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"There is no reason to veto it. Although I think the EU is making a wrong decision," Szijjarto said.

He added that imposing more EU sanctions on Russia made no sense and would only hurt the bloc's economy.

British MP says Rosatom, Russian uranium sanctions should be separated

The Financial Times earlier reported that at a meeting of EU ambassadors on February 14, Hungary was the only country that did not support the new package of sanctions targeting nearly 200 individuals and companies from Russia, China and other countries that are believed to be helping Moscow in ongoing wars. According to the news outlet, Hungary blocked the package due to the presence of Chinese companies on the list.

On February 19, Brussels hosted a formal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Photo: X