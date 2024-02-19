More Weapons, Less Corruption: Ukrainians Name Conditions For Victory Over Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The necessary conditions for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia are increasing armaments, overcoming corruption and ensuring social cohesion.

That's according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, Ukrinform report.

"Respondents were asked to name three things that are necessary for Ukraine's victory. The most frequent answers concerned the increase in weapons (46%). The answers were about increasing the volume of weapons in general and supplies from partners, manufacturing own weapons, providing ammunition and modern weapons, aircraft, drones, heavy equipment (for example, tanks), etc. The second most frequent answer concerned the need to fight corruption (34%) - this alternative was mentioned more often by those who are not very sure of victory," the report said.

The third place (about 20%), according to sociologists, was shared by the following requests: unity and cohesion of Ukrainian society, the need for a change of power respondents usually pointed to a reboot of the political leadership in general or specific bodies), partners' assistance to Ukraine, mobilization, and increasing the strength of the army.

The survey was conducted on February 10-11, 2024. A total of 1,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.

