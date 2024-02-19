NBU Sold $322.6M On Interbank Market Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold $322.6 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

These are the results of currency interventions published on the central bank's website , according to Ukrinform.

From February 12 to 16, 2024, the National Bank sold $322.6 million and purchased $0.3 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

Since the start of 2024, the National Bank has sold $3.178 billion and purchased $17.32 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $28.829 billion and purchased $219.85 million.

On October 3, 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine switched to the regime of managed flexibility of the exchange rate. The fixed exchange rate of UAH 36.5686 per U.S. dollar was in effect in Ukraine from the end of July 2022 to October 3, 2023.