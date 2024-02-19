Kuwait Amb. To Saudi Arabia Hails Large Presence To Embassy's Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised, Monday, the large presence of dignitaries and officials attending Kuwait national celebrations at the embassy, which he described as evidence of unity and interdependence of the two peoples and a reflection of the close Kuwaiti-Saudi relations.

Sheikh Sabah made the remarks to KUNA and during the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Independence and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day, wishing the best for the leadership of the two countries, and security and safety upon the Kuwaiti and Saudi peoples.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi Deputy Amir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman, and a number of excellences, and heads of diplomatic missions in the Kingdom.

Sheikh Sabah extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem, and to all Kuwaiti people.

For his part, GCC Secretary General, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, who also attended the ceremony said that we witnessed a brilliant Gulf gathering at the ceremony, which reflects on the status it holds in Saudi and Gulf countries.

Al-Budaiwi added that such presence proves a strong cohesion among gulf countries and indicates solidarity and belief in the common destiny, expressing his wishes for prosperity to the State of Kuwait.

The ceremony held by the embassy began with the national anthem of the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, then a speech by the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, a visual presentation of Kuwaiti-Saudi relations, and the presentation of a souvenir to the Deputy Amir of the Riyadh Region as the guest of honor. (end)

