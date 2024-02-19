Kuwaiti, Qatari Officials Tackles Relations, Human Rights Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant to Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah discussed on Monday bilateral relations with Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, ways to boost cooperation between the two nations.

A Statement from the Qatari foreign Ministry said that the two met and discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis to the Palestinians.

The Qatari Minister expressed gratitude for Kuwait's dedicated efforts and support towards Gaza and the Palestinians, acknowledging the relief initiatives provided by Kuwait.

In return, the Kuwaiti official praised Qatar for its stanch efforts to deescalate the situation in Gaza and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

She also extended appreciation to Qatar for hosting a coordination meeting among government leaders responsible for human rights in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti official congratulated Qatar on winning the Asian Cup 2023. (end)

sss







MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107872124