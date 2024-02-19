Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The cabinet held its weekly session and was briefed at the outset of His Highness the Amir's upcoming visit to the State of Qatar and Kuwait national celebrations.

THE HAGUE -- Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyadh Al-Maliki spoke highly of Kuwait's supportive stances towards Palestine question on the state and popular levels.

CAIRO -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated his country's rejection of an Israeli military operation in Rafah and any ideas or measures that push towards the displacement of Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Essa Al-Loughani stressed the importance of balancing transition to clean, sustainable energies against securing traditional energy supplies in a more responsible environment-friendly way.

TEHRAN -- Kuwaiti runner Ibrahim Al-Dhefiri won the gold medal in 800m race at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Tehran, Iran. (end) mb