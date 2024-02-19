Sharjah's Financial Affairs Committee Explores Avenues For Stimulating Investments & Enhancing Tourism Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Sharjah
Consultative Council (SCC) has discussed ways to stimulate investments in the
Emirate and enhance tourism infrastructure through vital projects, including
hotel construction.
During a meeting held at the SCC's headquarters, the committee also explored
avenues for driving economic growth and bolstering the tourism sector within
the emirate.
It also reviewed the outcomes of their recent visit to the Sharjah Tourism and
Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA), where the committee's delegation
was briefed on the authority's initiatives aimed at fostering tourism through a
diverse calendar of events scheduled throughout the year.
Taking part in the meeting were Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of
the Committee; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Rapporteur of the Committee;
Amer Mohammed Al Zarouni; Abdullah Tarish Al Ketbi; Nabil bin Butti Al
Muhairi; Tariq Murad Mirza Al Balushi; and Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi,
in addition to the presence of Halima Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the SCC.
Representing the General Secretariat of the Council was Amna Baslaib,
Secretary of the Committee.
The committee also discussed the questions to be raised at the forthcoming
meeting on the policy of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development
Authority. The discussions also touched on key issues related to SCTDA's role
in bolstering the local economy and advancing tourism development across
Sharjah.
A series of pertinent inquiries were formulated, aimed at enriching the tourism
offerings within Sharjah. The committee emphasized the importance of highlighting the distinctive tourism attributes across all cities and regions of the emirate, as well as accentuating the attractive services available to lure international visitors.
