Impact Investing Market Size Worth $7.78 Trillion By 2033; The Global Pursuit Of Sustainable Development To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global impact investing market size is anticipated to grow from USD 3 trillion to USD 7.78 trillion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to favourable government policies and initiatives during the forecast period. A sophisticated and diverse investor base with institutional investors, private equity firms, and high-net-worth individuals contributes to the growth of impact investing in the North America region.

Newark, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 trillion in 2023 global impact investing market will reach USD 7.78 trillion in 2033. Impact investing is an approach to investing that combines a focus on producing quantifiable benefits for the environment or society with financial goals. Impact investors consciously seek to effect positive change in the world. Businesses set clear goals for improving social and environmental conditions and actively look for investments supporting these aims. The goal of impact investing is to provide financial returns that are on par with conventional investment strategies. Impact investment is a multidisciplinary field that includes sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and education. To increase the impact of their investments, investors frequently collaborate with governments, non-profits, and other stakeholders. Impact investment can tackle worldwide problems, stimulate inventive resolutions, correspond with the principles of investors, and alleviate enduring hazards linked to environmental and social concerns. Impact investing offers prospective financial returns, helps investors achieve their financial objectives in line with their moral principles, and promotes positive social and environmental results. Impact investing is a dynamic approach combining environmental and societal benefits with financial returns.



Key Insight of the Global Impact Investing Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The strong and advanced financial markets Impact investors can find favourable conditions in the region to raise funds and invest in industries that tackle local issues. Technological developments and creative entrepreneurship create new opportunities for investments and profitable returns. Impact investing is expanding in the area because of a sophisticated and varied investor base that includes high-net-worth individuals, private equity firms, and institutional investors. The adoption of sustainable finance has expanded in the region with a supportive regulatory framework that understands its value.



In 2023, the energy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 1.20 trillion.



In 2023, the institutional investors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 1.62 trillion.



Advancement in market



In a report, the French impact investment community provided the first thorough evaluation of impact assets under management and forecasted growth of 20% in the upcoming year. NAB France, the nation's national impact investing advisory board and a member of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investing (GSG), has estimated the size of the French impact investment industry at €14.8 billion. The French Impact Investment Market 2023 Overview was released by France Invest, which jointly operates NAB France, FAIR, a membership organization for the social finance industry, and FIR, the French Social Investment Forum. It's the first market analysis that NAB France has released.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Impact investing will increase as the emphasis on solving global issues and accomplishing sustainable development goals grows.



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) address issues like poverty, inequality, climate change, and sustainable economic growth and are particularly well-aligned with impact investing. Impact investment takes deliberate, quantifiable steps to directly address these issues. Investments will greatly aid these objectives in microfinance, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, accessible housing, and climate action. The global quest for sustainable development will propel the expansion of the impact investing market due to the potential that impact investment offers.



Restraints: The absence of quantifiable, standardized techniques to assess impact investing returns.



The complexity of social and environmental impacts hampered the development of standardized measures for effect measurement of impact investing in various industries or initiatives. Due to the lack of comparability and openness, investors find it difficult to consistently evaluate the genuine impact of various investments. The credibility of impact investing is further undermined by the growing possibility of "greenwashing," wherein investments may exaggerate their contribution. These restrictions hamper impact investing's uptake and scalability. Due to the challenges of precisely estimating impact and the possibility of uneven reporting, investors can be hesitant. Thus, the market's expansion will be constrained by the absence of standardization and quantifiable techniques for assessing impact investment results.



Opportunities: The supportive governmental climate for impact investments.



The Sustainable Development Goals and impact investing's congruence have prompted governments to take proactive measures and establish favourable conditions that promote the widespread adoption of impact investing. This further cultivates. This encourages legislators, corporations, and investors to collaborate and embrace impact investing. Positive government activities and policies have produced a beneficial atmosphere that benefits investors and aims to have a significant global effect.



Challenges: External challenges.



External factors such as regulatory environments, which are subject to change with evolving global challenges, can impact the feasibility of impact investments. Geopolitical uncertainties and changing Economic conditions can also disrupt funding and financial viability, slowing down impact investing and further challenging the market's growth. Global supply chain issues and dependencies on natural resources also have the potential to negatively impact the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global impact investing market are:



. Bain Capital

. Blueorchard Finance Ltd.

. Bridges Fund Management Ltd.

. Goldman Sachs

. Leapfrog Investments

. Manulife Investment Management

. Morgan Stanley

. Omidyar Network

. Reinvestment Fund

. Vital Capital



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Sector



. Education

. Agriculture

. Healthcare

. Energy

. Housing

. Others



By Investor



. Individual Investors

. Institutional Investors

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Trillion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



