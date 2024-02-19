Environmental Sensor Market To Reach USD 4 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Environmental Sensor Industry size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the increasing government regulations on environmental pollution.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Sensor Market size is projected to be valued at USD 4 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The higher implementation of smart city initiatives worldwide, emphasizing environmental sustainability will drive the market growth. The increasing concerns about environmental issues, climate change, and air quality is fueling the demand for various sensors for monitoring pollution levels. For instance, in March 2023, NASA unveiled a new air pollution sensor for monitoring smog above America in real time.

Additionally, the influx of stringent environmental regulations and standards across industries is requiring the deployment of monitoring solutions. The rising advancements in sensor technologies, including miniaturization and increased efficiency is enhancing the adoption of environmental sensors in various sectors. The surge in industrial IoT applications and the dire need for real-time data for decision-making will also favor the market growth.

Humidity sensors to gain traction

Humidity environmental sensor market is estimated to exhibit over 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The increasing awareness of the impacts of humidity on various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing is driving the demand for accurate humidity monitoring. To that end, humidity sensors are playing a crucial role in climate control systems, weather monitoring, and indoor air quality management. Additionally, the growing advancements in sensor technologies coupled with the expanding applications of humidity sensors in smart homes and industrial processes will also boost the segment expansion.

Fixed sensors to withhold substantial share

Environmental sensor market share from the fixed product type segment is projected to account for over USD 1.5 billion by 2032, due to the increasing demand for continuous and real-time monitoring solutions. Fixed environmental sensors provide stable and constant data for applications like air quality monitoring and industrial emissions control. The growing emphasis on maintaining a consistent monitoring infrastructure for environmental parameters coupled with the increasing advancements in fixed sensor technologies will push the segment growth.

APAC to emerge as a lucrative destination

Asia Pacific environmental sensor market is projected to accumulate over USD 950 million in revenue by 2032. The increasing urbanization, industrialization, and the growing concerns about air and water quality in the region are leading to the adoption of environmental sensors. Moreover, the influx of government initiatives is helping in addressing multiple environmental issues. The growing emphasis on smart city development and the rising awareness of the impacts of pollution on public health will also drive the regional market expansion.

Environmental Sensor Market Participants

Some of the prominent environment sensor companies include Ams AG, Bosch Sensortec, Honeywell, Sensirios, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments. These industry contenders are focusing on creating new products with next gen features to gain competitive benefits and extend their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2023, a mobile computing company, Zebra Technologies introduced new environmental sensors, the ZB200 bridge, the ZS300 sensor, and the Android Sensor Discovery app for enhancing visibility in the food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. The sensors enable cloud-based monitoring of various factors, including temperature and moisture, for improving the overall operational visibility in critical processes.

