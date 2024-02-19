VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER CELEBRATES ITEC GLOBAL COMPETITION WIN AND UNVEILS STRATEGIC MOVE INTO THE CHINESE TECH LANDSCAPE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winner Prize group of ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition; (5th from left) Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier

The 11th Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (ITEC) award ceremony

From left to right, Virtualtech Frontier's team members, Kendrick Tan (CFOO), Jason Low (CEO), Angeline Seah (CPO) & Jun Cheong (CMO)

Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier and Wu Xiaojie, District Mayor of Chaoyang District, Beijing China

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), was invited to the 11th Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (ITEC) in Beijing. After three rounds of selection including preliminary evaluation, semi-finals and on-site inspection, VTF's metaverse project, Mitoworld , was among the 150 projects that managed to secure a spot in the finals of the ITEC 2023 Global Entrepreneurship Competition.The event attracted a total of 2,258 project teams from 73 countries and regions, gathering at Beijing's Chaoyang District, a popular hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. The award ceremony took place during the conference on 27th January 2024 where VTF being a finalist, won a placing in the Award of Excellence category.The journey to this achievement was nothing short of inspiring, with intense pitches and presentations before esteemed judges and venture capitalists. Jason Low, the CEO of Virtualtech Frontier, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement, stating, "Our journey in the ITEC 2023 Entrepreneurship Competition has been an exhilarating experience. Being invited to Beijing for the event and standing on stage receiving the award is a testament to the dedication and innovative spirit of the entire VTF team. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase Mitoworld on the global stage. This move not only expands our operations but also elevates our competitive edge in one of the world's most advanced tech markets, positioning Virtualtech Frontier for even greater success in the global arena."The Chinese government's commitment to fostering high-quality development through talent-led strategies and creating pathways for global professionals, sets the stage for VTF's strategic expansion overseas. With robust support from the Beijing government, VTF will be exploring an expansion to China within the Chaoyang District to further tap into the thriving market, and actively contribute to the advancement of high-quality development initiatives in collaboration with China's dynamic talent pool.About Virtualtech FrontierVirtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund , they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.About MitoworldMitoworld is a no-code metaverse-building platform that allows users to quickly create a metaverse within 5 minutes. It is easy to use, customise, deploy, and share. Powered by Virtualtech Frontier, Mitoworld's platform is set out to become the go-to solution for brands and communities to explore exciting methods of brand expression in the metaverse.About ITECITEC is a China initiative startup competition and now it is in its 11th year. The aim is to mentor, foster, and catapult groundbreaking projects onto the world stage. ITEC isn't just a competition; it's a worldwide movement that elevates and celebrates the indomitable spirit of global entrepreneurship.

