TIGHITCO FURTHER EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE STRATEGY

- Shawn Hawks, VP/General Manager of TIGHITCO Complex CompositesCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO , a leading aerospace and defense company, is proud to announce that They have reached another milestone in the growth of their operational excellence models with the certification of 15 employees as Six Sigma Yellow Belts in the past year. This achievement marks a significant step towards the company's goal of achieving full saturation of Six Sigma methodology across all departments.The certification process was conducted in two training waves, with each wave consisting of rigorous training and examinations, followed by project completion to finalize certification. The certified employees were recognized for their dedication and hard work with awards and belts, symbolizing their expertise in the systematic approach to reducing waste, improving processes, and problem-solving.Six Sigma methodology is a data-driven approach to process improvement, which has been proven to be highly effective in reducing costs, improving quality, and increasing customer satisfaction. By making this investment and achieving certification, TIGHITCO is taking a significant step towards achieving full saturation of Six Sigma/Lean manufacturing methodology across all departments, which will further enhance the company's operational excellence (OPEX) industrialization efforts."We are thrilled to have certified our Six-Sigma Yellow Belts last year, and we are confident that their expertise will contribute to our company's success," said Shawn Hawks, VP/General Manager of TIGHITCO Complex Composites. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and our dedication to providing the best products and services to our customers. We look forward to continuing our journey towards full saturation of Six-Sigma methodology and achieving even greater success in the future."For more information about TIGHITCO and its services, please visit their website at .About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

