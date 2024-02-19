Legal Help In Colorado, P.C. Achieves Monumental Victory In Personal Injury Case Involving Catastrophic Motor Vehicle Collision

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a notable triumph for justice and accountability, Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. , a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to championing the rights of those harmed by the wrongful actions of others, proudly announces a decisive victory in a complex case involving a catastrophic motor vehicle collision. This case ended in a significant award well above insurance policy limits for the plaintiff,

Makayla Stein, marking a pivotal moment in the enforcement of road safety and legal responsibility in Colorado.

According to the lawsuit, on April 26, 2021, Makayla Stein suffered severe injuries in a collision caused by the actions of defendants John Cox and Gregory Zilis. The crash, a direct result of John Cox's impaired driving with alcohol and THC in his system, and Zilis's excessive speed, left Stein with life-altering injuries, including multiple pelvic fractures, a sternum fracture, a right lung contusion, liver laceration, and a traumatic brain injury. This lawsuit (Colorado Case Number: 2022CV030125) highlights the grave consequences of disregarding road safety and the vital importance of holding those at fault accountable.

A Victory for Safety, Justice, and Accountability

"This case stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to seeking justice for the victims of impaired and dangerous drivers. Makayla's life was irrevocably changed due to the irresponsible actions of others. Our legal system has recognized this, and the award achieved is a step towards her recovery and a message about the importance of road safety," stated Brian Caplan , Counsel for the Plaintiff from Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. "We hope this case serves as a deterrent against reckless and impaired driving."



