DAKOTA LITHIUM SPARKS INNOVATION WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF NATALIE SIMMONS AS BRAND CONTENT CREATOR

Power Your Passion

Natalie Simmons about to embark on her van life adventure with Dakota Lithium

Natalie has extensive experience in the film industry

New Role to Drive Brand Storytelling with a Real-Life Van Life Adventure

- Brandon ChestnutSEATTLE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dakota Lithium , the premier supplier of lithium batteries across the United States and Canada, proudly announces the appointment of Natalie Simmons as their newest Content Creator and Events Spokesperson.This unique and innovative position will see Simmons embark on a full-time van life adventure, capturing the essence of off-grid living through her lens. The Dakota Lithium DL Truck, a customized Ford F-350 Super Duty with a Grandby camper, will be her traveling home as she visits expos across North America, representing the brand and showcasing the lifestyle it champions.Simmons has had a distinguished career, having worked as the Creative Director of Services at Warner Music Nashville and the Director of Photography for Dolly Parton. Her extensive portfolio and diverse experience underscores Dakota Lithium's commitment to the van life movement, with this collaboration promising to bring a fresh perspective to the brand's storytelling.Known for their North Dakota grit, Dakota Lithium focuses on building batteries that last longer than their competitors. Dakota Lithium batteries last 4x longer than traditional lead-acid batteries at 1⁄2 the weight and 2x the power, providing lasting value and reducing e-waste and the impact on the planet. Their batteries are built for cold temperatures and extreme environments and have become the battery of choice for RVs, vans, and overland builds.“If you had asked me what a dream position would look like, this is it. Working as a cinematographer speacializing in action sports, the outdoors, and music industries, I have traveled to many places but never with enough time to soak in my surroundings. From going on tour with artists around the world, to sitting in a kayak filming bass fishing to filming a documentary in Alaksa at -45F, nothing compares to hitting the open road with a camera in your hands.” - Natalie Simmons.Brandon Chestnut, Marketing Director of Dakota Lithium, reaffirms the perfect alignment of this role with Natalie's passion for videography and the core values of Dakota Lithium.“'This role is tailor-made for Natalie, allowing her to fully immerse herself in her passion for videography while embodying the core values of Dakota Lithium. We're thrilled to collaborate in this unconventional yet pivotal position.” - Brandon Chestnut, Marketing DirectorNatalie and the Dakota Lithium truck will be present at numerous expos across North America in the coming months. For event dates and locations, please refer to the Dakota Lithium website here .For more information about Dakota Lithium, please visit .High-resolution images for press use can be found on this link.If you would like Additional information about Dakota Lithium or the appointment of Natalie Simmons, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - ...###With their expertise and vision, Dakota Lithium has become the fastest-growing lithium battery company in the United States and Canada, achieving an incredible 2100% increase in revenue over the past four years.Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Dakota Lithium's batteries are backed by an industry-leading 11-year warranty, lasting up to four times longer than traditional lead acid batteries, with half the weight and twice the power.Dakota Lithium distinguishes itself from other battery suppliers due to its commitment to ground-breaking technology and innovation, in addition to showcasing its products within the communities for which they are intended.

