Indonesia To Launch First Hydrogen Refueling Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Feb 20 (IANS) Indonesia has established its first hydrogen refueling station for hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and was planned to be launched at the end of this month, Indonesia's electricity firm said.

The breakthrough was showcased at the country's annual automotive show on Monday in Jakarta, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Director of the country's state-owned electricity company PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo, said that the hydrogen station was a part of Indonesia's commitment to the development of new renewable energy and the future vehicle ecosystem, which includes providing green hydrogen for transportation needs.

"Indonesia is ready to become a major player in the ecosystem of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, just like we become one of the pioneers in the establishment of electric-vehicle ecosystem," Prasodjo added in a statement.

The station facilities would include hydrogen-based electric vehicle charger as well as Hydrogen Center and Hydrogen Gallery Room as a centre for hydrogen-related training and education in Indonesia.

The promotion of the new station at the automotive event, he said, was expected to invite business people and communities in the automotive world to start switching to green hydrogen-based future vehicles.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest populous nation, is on its track to reduce carbon emissions and pursue the target of net zero emissions by 2060.

