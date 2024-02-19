Banco Itaú Chile Announces Cancellation Of ADS Registration With The SEC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the“Company”) today announces that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero) announcing that, on February 18, 2024, the cancellation of the registration of the American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) issued by the Bank with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America (“SEC”) has become effective, and the reporting obligations of the Bank before said entity were terminated.



Considering the foregoing, the process of termination of the Bank's ADS program informed through the material event notice dated October 30, 2023 and implemented as of such date was fully concluded, in compliance with the applicable regulatory deadlines.

Finally, it is stated that the common shares of Banco Itaú Chile will continue to be registered in the Securities Registry (“Registro de Valores”) of the CMF and will continue to be traded and listed in the Santiago Stock Exchange (“Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago”) and in the Chilean Electronic Exchange (“Bolsa Electrónica de Chile”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words“will,”“expects,”“believe,”“anticipates”,“future”,“intends”,“plans”,“potential,”“continue,”“target,”“project,”“should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and important factors which might cause actual events, results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports by the Company. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1751 / ... / itau