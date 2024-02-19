Susan Hathaway-Altman For Congress (IL-11) Wins Another In-District Straw Poll

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susan Hathaway-AltmanGENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a razor-thin House Majority and growing challenges at home and abroad, the most important question for Republican Voters this Primary is,“Who is the best Republican candidate to win in November and flip our district to Red?”Recent straw polls in Illinois' 11th Congressional District have chosen Susan Hathaway-Altman as the answer to that question.Susan has won both in-district straw polls now and done so by double-digit results against all other candidates. On January 24th, she won the McHenry County GOPAC Straw Poll with more than double the votes of both her opponents combined. Now, Susan has won the Republican Assembly of Lake County Straw Poll, with nearly a perfect score for“Very Qualified” and more than double the“VQ” ratings of her nearest opponent. (View Official Letter from RALC Here)With a challenging media environment and the likelihood of being outspent, Susan Hathaway-Altman has demonstrated that she has the ability to answer tough questions consistently and in ways that resonate with real, every-day people in Illinois' 11th District.“We believe the Daily Herald Candidate Interview Session reported on in their February 14th Edition, clearly showed Susan is the only Republican who can win against either Democrat Bill Foster or Qasim Rashid this Fall,” said a campaign spokesperson.Susan has been gracious about her opponents personally, but critical of a reliance on notes and“paid political consultants.” She says the people want the candidate's views, not ones crafted to avoid political clarity and accountability.“I have 30+ years of well-rounded business experience in Corporate America,” Susan explains.“I possess strong skills in communication, financial acumen, the economy, our supply chain, critical thinking and the ability to interpret complex issues. I am a clear communicator who provides straight answers, and the same answers, every time. America is at risk. We need someone who knows the issues inside and out, can translate the issues into powerful policy solutions and will stand up and fight for those solutions to be implemented. And ultimately - a candidate that can win and flip this seat - and that's me.”Not only does Susan Hathaway-Altman have an undefeated record in the district's straw polls, she also has a large and growing number of important endorsements. These include Laura Pollastrini, Illinois GOP Treasurer and 11th District State Central Committeeperson, Chris Lauzen, Kane County Treasurer, State Senators, Dave Syverson and Don DeWitte, Kane County Coroner, Rob Russell, Republican Leader of the Will County Board, Steve Balich, former Aurora Police Chief, Larry Langston, Chairman of the Western Kane Republican Organization, Antonio Cundari and Kane County Board Members, Gary Daugherty, Rick Williams and David Young.For more information on Susan Hathaway-Altman, visit and read details of her S.U.C.C.E.E.D. Plan at her website. Those wanting to support Susan's run for Congress may donate financially at

