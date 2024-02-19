The Inner Circle Acknowledges, London L. Jones, DC, As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, London

L. Jones, DC, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Chiropractic Medicine.

Dr. Jones pursued higher education at the University of California at Fullerton where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and obtained his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from the Southern California University of Health Sciences, also known as the "Harvard of Chiropractic."

In the field since 1996, Dr. Jones practices chiropractic medicine and has completed extensive post-doctoral training in various areas of chiropractic medicine. The doctor explained that chiropractic medicine is an alternative medicine that focuses on diagnosing and treating biomechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, primarily in the spine. He said that these disorders can also negatively impact the body's neurological system and a chiropractor employs techniques such as spinal manipulation to manage various health issues that patients may face such as back pain; neck pain; headaches; vertigo; and other ailments. The ultimate goal of chiropractic care, according to Dr. Jones, is to enhance a patient's physical functionality and quality of life by correctly aligning the musculoskeletal structure of the body and allowing the body to heal naturally without relying on medication or surgery.

Considered an expert in advanced-quality chiropractic, Dr. Jones specializes in treating trauma and injuries related to auto accidents. His office, Feel Good Chiropractic, provides better service to patients by offering in-house X-ray services and patients often describe the office as having a calming ambiance similar to a spa to help reduce stress levels, which can expedite the healing process. The doctor asserts that he offers more than just chiropractic care and considers the patients' physical and psychological needs and caters to patients of all ages, from newborns to geriatric patients.

Dr. Jones explained that the philosophy of Feel Good Chiropractic is to provide exceptional chiropractic care to its patients is reflected in its patients voting it as the #1 chiropractic office in Fresno and Clovis. The doctor notes that the office offers a comprehensive range of chiropractic services, focusing on using a holistic approach to treat auto accidents. Utilizing some of the best physical therapy equipment, Dr. Jones aims to provide the highest quality of care to his patients in a relaxed environment. He is committed to making every visit as comfortable as possible by being gentle and courteous to his patients.

A board-certified chiropractor, Dr. Jones reports that he has achieved numerous accomplishments and has effectively treated thousands of patients who suffered injuries in auto accidents and sports injuries at all levels, ranging from high school to professional sports, including the NBA and NFL.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Jones participates in several charitable organizations. For more information about Feel Good Chiropractic, please visit the website .

